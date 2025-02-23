Congratulatory Message on the 51st Birthday of Niger State Governor, His Excellency Mohammed Umar Bago

On behalf of my family and myself, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

Governor @HonBago has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to the progress of Niger State by driving transformative initiatives that are improving the lives of the people. His dedication to infrastructure development, agriculture, and youth empowerment continues to position Niger State as a model of growth and prosperity.

As he marks this special milestone, I join other well-wishers in celebrating a leader whose passion for service and governance reflects the true spirit of progress and development. I pray for Governor Bago’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength to steer Niger State toward greater heights.

Once again, congratulations and happy birthday, Your Excellency!

Mohammed Idris, fnipr