A Bus With 44 Passengers Gutted By Fire in Gwaram, Jigawa State.

A white hummer bus reg no. ZAK 382 XA, was gutted by fire and four passengers were burnt beyond recognision along Gwaram town, jigawa state.

According to statement released by the police the vehicle was driven by one Dalha Saleh ‘m’ age 40yrs of Galdimari Qts Saldigal village Zaki LGA, Bauchi State, conveying forty-four (44) passengers; twenty five (25) adults and nineteen (19) children from Zaki LGA Bauchi State heading for Rabadi village, Gwaram LGA.

On reaching Government Girls Unity Secondary School Gwaram, fire engulfed the vehicle which emanated from the exhaust as a result of contact with a mattress that was tied at the back of the vehicle.

The Four persons that died were ages 40, 10, 5 & 3. All of Saldiga village, Zaki LGA, Bauchi State.

Ten passengers were rushed to Gwaram Cottage Hospital for treatment, while the remaining passengers were safely rescued