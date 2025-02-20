Tuggar Calls for Inclusive Global Reforms at G20 Meeting in South Africa

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has called for urgent global reforms to promote economic equity, peace, and security at the ongoing G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was speaking at the high-level gathering, where Tuggar congratulated South Africa on assuming the G20 Presidency and expressed Nigeria’s full support for its priorities, including disaster resilience, debt sustainability, just energy transition, and the harnessing of critical minerals for inclusive growth.

A statement by the Minister’s Media Aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir says, Tuggar raised several issues on addressing global conflicts and humanitarian crises.

Tuggar also emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to combating terrorism, focusing on security as well as socio-economic development through investments in education, healthcare, and job creation.

Tuggar equally highlighted tax justice as a key issue, urging the G20 to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposals to combat capital flight and tax evasion by multinational corporations.

The statement further outlined concerns over illicit financial flows, and Tuggar called for greater transparency in global financial transactions, stricter regulations on tax havens, and stronger international as well as reaffirming Nigeria’s stand, to working with international partners to ensure no nation is left behind.