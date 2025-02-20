NTIC Students Win International English Contest

Two students of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) – Mimidoo Natalie Kange and Mutmainnah Mangaji – have achieved tops spot for Nigeria at the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

IELTS is an English Language proficiency test, developed and run by the British Council in partnership with IDP Education and Cambridge Assessment English.

Globally, there are more than 4 million test takers a year, making the competition the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration.

Both students scored 8 out of 9 points.

In his congratulatory message, the Managing Director of NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, said: “Huge congrats to Mimidoo Natalie Kange and Mutmainnah Mangaji from NTIC School for rocking the IELTS exam with an impressive 8 out of 9 score.

“our hard work and dedication have truly paid off! Keep shining bright!”