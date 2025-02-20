Nigeria congratulates The Gambia on her independence, pledges stronger ties

Federal Government has congratulated the Government and the people of The Gambia on their 60th Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in a congratulatory message to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, stated that Nigeria and The Gambia share a long-standing relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for a prosperous and united Africa.

Yusuf Tuggar commended The Gambia for its remarkable progress and resilience since gaining independence.

The statement therefore expressed hope for deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in addressing regional and global challenges.