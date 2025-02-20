Governor Ododo Mourns Demise Of Alh Salihu Ozi-salami

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has expressed sadness over the death of the District Head of Adavi local government area, Alhaji Salihu Ozi-Salami who died on Wednesday at his home town in Ogaminana, Adavi local government area of the state.

Governor Ododo described the late Salihu Ozi-Salami as an amiable and compassionate community leader who used his position as the District Head of Adavi to promote unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of the area.

The Governor condoled with the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, the Ohi Otenyiete of Ebira land, Alhaji Isa Ozi-Salami who is the immediate younger brother of the deceased, his immediate family members and the entire people of Ebira land on the sad loss of the late Alhaji Salihu Ozi-Salami.

Governor Ododo prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Adavi District Head and seek Allah’s fortitude for the family to bear the loss.

Born in 1939, the late Alhaji Salihu Ozi-Salami was appointed the District Head of Adavi local government area in 1994.

He died on Wednesday at the age of 86 and has been buried according to Islamic rites at his residence in Ogaminana.

Ismaila Isah