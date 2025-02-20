Building housing classrooms collapses in Damaturu

A building accomodating blocks of classrooms at the Government Girls Science Technics College along Gombe road in Potiskum in Yobe state has collapsed injuring female students .

The incident occured in during class hours where the structure suddenly caved in leaving scores of students under the rubble .

Affected students were immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital Potiskum and are receiving treatment.

The Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education Professor Abba Idris Adam and the Executive Secretary of Yobe state Science and Technical Education Board Dr Dauda Atiyaye have since visited the scene of the incident as well as the Specialist Hospital where the injured students are been taken care of .

Cause for the building collapse has not been stated as details is still sketchy as at time of filing this report.

.but reports indicates that one female student lost her life as the roof collapsed on her while standing under the veranda.

The place where the incident happened is situated about 100 kilometres away from Damaturu the state capital.