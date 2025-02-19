Speaker Abbas mourns E. K. Clark

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas describes the late Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Pa Edwin Clark as one of the voices of reason who served Nigeria diligently until his passage on Monday.

In a condolence message, Speaker Abbas recalls how Pa. E. K. Clark continued to rally the Niger Delta region and formed alliances with other regional and zonal bodies for the common good of the country.

The Speaker commiserates with the government and people of Delta State, and the Niger Delta by extension, while praying for comfort for the immediate family.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu describes the death of Pa. E. K. Clark as a huge loss to the nation, saying he left a legacy as a champion of justice, equity and freedom.