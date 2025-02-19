NewsReligionSecurity

Islamic Cleric Allegedly Murders 24 Year old Hafsat Yetunde Lawal in Ilorin.

Murder is not just taking a life illegally; it is a theft of dreams, silencing of laughter, and the ruination of a future.

This is what happened recently in Ilorin with the horrifying tragedy involving Yetunde Lawal, a 24-year-old final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education Ilorin who was gruesomely murdered by a man she is said to have met on social media.

After allegedly killing this young lady, the suspect went further to dismember her body for suspected spiritual purposes.

Aisha Abubakar-Yahaya reports that the police are yet to recover the other parts of the body except the hands.

