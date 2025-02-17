VP Shettima: Pa Adebanjo Will Be Remembered As An Advocate Of Progressive Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed grief over the passing of one of Afenifere’s leaders, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who died on Friday at the age of 96, describing him as an advocate of a more equitable and progressive Nigeria.

He noted Pa Adebanjo’s extensive contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, from his role as the Organising Secretary of the Action Group to his leadership in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the military era.

In a condolence message on Saturday, the Vice President paid glowing tribute to Pa Adebanjo for his lifetime of service, calling him “a living bridge that connected us to the foundational struggles of our democracy.

“We have not just lost a leader; we have lost an institution. His voice remained resolute and principled until his final days, consistently advocating for a more equitable and progressive Nigeria,” he said.

VP Shettima further described Pa Adebanjo as one of the greatest titans in Nigeria’s political history whose departure marks a vital chapter of the country’s history because of the weight of his contributions to the nation’s democratic evolution.

“In African tradition when such an elderly person transitions, a vital chapter of our history departs with them. Pa Adebanjo was indeed among one of the great titans, a living bridge that connected us to the foundational struggles of our democracy,” he stated.

Senator Shettima extended his heartfelt condolences to Pa Adebanjo’s family, particularly his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, expressing hopes that they would “find the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Pa Adebanjo passed away peacefully at his Lekki residence in Lagos State on Fri

