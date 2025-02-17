President Bola Tinubu Departs Addis For Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and firstlady, Oluremi have departed Addis Ababa for Abuja after attending 38th African Union Summit.

At departure, a few minutes past four p.m local time, the president and his wife were personally seen off at Bole Addis Ababa International Airport, by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

The Nigerian leader was also accorded a brief ceremony with military honours at the airport.

President Tinubu attended the 38th Ordinary summit of the African heads of state and government, which saw the emergence of President Joao Lourenço of Angola as AU chairperson while Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti was elected as the chairperson of the commission.

Also at the summit, the heads of state launched a new theme for the year, which is Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.

It is to guide the process towards seeking redress for historical injustices done to Africa and its people.