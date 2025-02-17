Nigeria Strengthens Africa’s Economic Future At AU Summit

As African leaders converge on Addis Ababa for the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government, Nigeria is playing a key role in shaping the continent’s economic agenda.

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the summit, which is themed: Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation.

The Minister is engaging in discussions focused on economic stability, health financing, and the establishment of an Africa Credit Rating Agency—key issues that align with Nigeria’s economic priorities.

As the AU Summit sets the stage for a more integrated and prosperous Africa, Nigeria’s active participation underscores its commitment to driving economic growth and development across the continent. With the AfCFTA at the forefront of the agenda, Nigeria is poised to play a leading role in shaping Africa’s economic future.

Signed

Mohammed Manga FCAI