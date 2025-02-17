News

NELFund Closes 2023-2024 Application Cycle, Opens 2025 Portal

February 17, 2025
The National Education Loan Fund (NELFund) has announced that the application cycle for the 2023-2024 academic year will officially close on February 21, 2025. The 2024-2025 application portal is set to open on February 22, 2025.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFund, Akintunde Oluwole Sawyerr, made this announcement at a media parley in Abuja. He reveals that over the past 220 days, NELFund received 364,042 applications and disbursed more than ₦35 billion in institutional fees and upkeep support, benefiting over 380,000 students.

While commending partners and stakeholders, the NELFund CEO reaffirms the Fund’s commitment to supporting Nigerian students in achieving their educational aspirations and goals.

