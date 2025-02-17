NCAA @ 25: Minister Reaffirms Commitment To A Safer, More Competitive Aviation Industry

Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation industry through strategic reforms, innovation, and collaboration. The Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni, made this statement while delivering his address at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on February 15, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel, with the theme “Human Capital Development: Upskilling the Next Generation of Aviators,”

The event brought together key stakeholders, including policymakers, airline operators, security agencies, and international aviation bodies. Keyamo congratulated the NCAA on her 25 years of dedicated service as Nigeria’s aviation regulatory body, commending its efforts in ensuring safety, efficiency, and compliance with global best practices.

“This gathering of aviation experts and stakeholders reflects our collective resolve to reposition Nigeria’s aviation industry for global competitiveness,” Keyamo stated. He emphasized that the NCAA Silver Jubilee is not just a celebration but a call to action for sustaining and improving aviation safety, adapting to technological advancements, and addressing challenges such as cyber threats, infrastructure gaps, and environmental sustainability.

Highlighting the critical role of human capital development, the Minister underscored the importance of continuous training and capacity building within the industry. He also emphasized the need to attract young talents into the aviation sector to secure a skilled workforce for the future.

Furthermore, he reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and fostering public-private partnerships to drive growth in the aviation industry. He urged all stakeholders, including airlines, service providers, and security agencies, to continue supporting the NCAA’s vision for a safer and more efficient air transport system.

Speaking later, at the NCAA’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and Award Night at the same venue, the Minister praised the significant progress made since the NCAA’s establishment in 1999. He noted that the sector’s growth has been driven by policy advancements, improved regulatory frameworks, enhanced air traffic management, airport development, and a strong commitment to safety and security.

Acknowledging the contributions of past and present stakeholders, he emphasized that despite challenges, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the implementation of his Five Focus Areas have positioned Nigeria’s aviation industry for global excellence. “Tonight, we honour the visionaries, past and present who have worked tirelessly to build an industry that meets and exceeds international standards. The awards presented tonight are a testament to their dedication to public service,” he stated.

The Minister concluded his remarks by urging the industry not to rest on its laurels. “The reward for hard work is more work. Let us seize this moment as a springboard for even greater accomplishments in the years ahead,” he stated.

Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo (JP), in his welcome address, highlighted the authority’s evolution from its early days as the Civil Aviation Department to the Federal Civil Aviation Authority and ultimately, the NCAA. He noted that resilience, dedication, and innovation have been key drivers of the NCAA’s success in ensuring Nigeria remains a significant player in global aviation industry. “As we celebrate this milestone, we must also look ahead embracing new technologies, improving operational efficiency, and fostering strategic partnerships that will elevate our industry to even greater heights,” he stated.

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Peter Jiya, representing the Committee Chairman, commended the NCAA for its effective regulatory oversight and commitment to maintaining safe skies across Nigeria. “We commend the NCAA for its exemplary performance in regulating the aviation industry and for the outstanding measures put in place to ensure aviation safety. The Senate Committee on Aviation remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen regulatory frameworks and sustain Nigeria’s aviation industry,” he stated.

The keynote speaker, former Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Samuel Akin Caulcrick, emphasized the need for investment in subsidized aviation training. “By investing in human capital development, Nigeria can cultivate a diverse and talented pool of aviators to drive growth and innovation in our industry. Prioritizing skill development will propel our aviation sector to exceptional heights,” he noted.

The event also featured panel discussions and speeches from industry leaders, focusing on strengthening regulatory frameworks, creating a conducive business environment for investors, and enhancing Nigeria’s aviation competitiveness on the global stage.

The NCAA 25th Anniversary Awards recognized individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s aviation sector. Awards were presented in nine categories, with the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development receiving the Transformative and Innovative Leadership Award.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development remains steadfast in supporting initiatives that align with Priority 5 of the Presidential Priorities, which focuses on infrastructure and transportation as key drivers of economic growth.

Odutayo Oluseyi

Head, PPA