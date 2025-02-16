Press Release

Tinubu Congratulates El Rufai on 65th Birthday

February 16, 2025
President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mallam Nasir Ahmad @elrufai on his 65th birthday.
 
Mallam El-Rufai is an administrator, scholar, and politician. He is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance.
 
He served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.
 
President Tinubu celebrates Mallam El-Rufai on this occasion and commends his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.
 
The President acknowledges Mallam El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.
 
President Tinubu wishes El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.
 
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
February 16, 2025

