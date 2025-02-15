The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has refuted what is calls false and misleading allegations made in a viral video circulating online, claiming that NNPC fuel does not last.

A Statement by Olufemi Soneye Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd, Said

The assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight.

The Statement reaffirms that NNPCLimited fuel is carefully formulated with one of the best compositions, ensuring optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.

Emphasizing that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where the deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security. And Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to NNPCLimited consumers.

The video ,Femi Soneye ,Reitrates represents another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Ltd’s reputation.

The company he Said will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine its operations and mislead Nigerians.

Henceforth, he NNPC Ltd he Stressed will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about its brand and operations and

Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law.

While urging the public to disregard what he calls fabricated content and rely on verified sources for accurate information. NNPC Ltd Reaffirmed that the company remains steadfast in its mission to ensure fuel availability, affordability, and quality for all Nigerians while maintaining global industry standards.