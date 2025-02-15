Nigeria’s First Lady Becomes OAFLAD Steering Committee Member

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has been elected as a member, Steering Committee of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

This was at the 29th Ordinary General Assembly of the organization ongoing in Addis Ababa on the sideline of the 38th African Union Summit Ordinary Session.

She joins the 8- member Steering Committee as one of the two members representing West Africa.

She will serve in the new position for a two year tenure.

Already a strong voice within OAFLAD, the First Lady is expected to further carry the torch of the organization, driving its advocacy initiatives towards the realization of its 2025-2030 Strategic Framework.