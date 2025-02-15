News

Nigeria’s First Lady Becomes OAFLAD Steering Committee Member

February 15, 2025
0 27 Less than a minute

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has been elected as a member, Steering Committee of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

This was at the 29th Ordinary General Assembly of the organization ongoing in Addis Ababa on the sideline of the 38th African Union Summit Ordinary Session.

She joins the 8- member Steering Committee as one of the two members representing West Africa.

She will serve in the new position for a two year tenure.

Already a strong voice within OAFLAD, the First Lady is expected to further carry the torch of the organization, driving its advocacy initiatives towards the realization of its 2025-2030 Strategic Framework.

February 15, 2025
0 27 Less than a minute

Related Articles

President Tinubu Mourns Renowned Dutch-Nigerian Publisher Joop Berkhout

February 12, 2025

Nigerian Women Are Making Significant Strides in STEM Fields-Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

February 11, 2025

VP Shettima Directs NAHCON To Resolve Visa Concerns

February 11, 2025

PSC Chairman Demands Investigation of Zone 7 Officers Over Corruption Allegations/ Land Matters

February 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button