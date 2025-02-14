Diplomacy

Canadian High Commission Finally Reacts To CDS’ Visa Denial

February 14, 2025
Following the outcry and displeasure over visa denial for Chief of Defence Staff and other senior officers, the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria has reacted to address the issue.

In a statement by the Canadian High Commission, confirmed being aware of the media reports of the planned travel to Canada by senior officials in the military in honour of veterans across the globe.

It, however, stated that for privacy reasons, the Commission would not be making comment in public domain on applicants visa application status.

