World Radio Day: Governor Ododo Celebrates Contribution Of Radio To Democracy, Assures Of Inclusive Governance

February 13, 2025
Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has praised the contribution of radio to the deepening of democratic culture in Nigeria as the world celebrates this year’s World Radio Day.

Governor Ododo also used the occasion to restate his administration’s commitment to promoting inclusion in governance and leaving no voices unheard in the governance of the state.

He demonstrated this by ensuring the participation of youth, women, people living with disabilities and all stakeholders from different ethnic, religious and political affiliations in the administration, he said.

According to Governor Ododo: “I am delighted to join the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s World Radio Day. I recognize the immense contribution of radio to our state’s development and the nation at large. Radio has been a trusted companion to millions of people around the world, providing news, entertainment, and education. It has been a powerful tool for social change, promoting understanding as a platform for all voices to be heard.”

Reflecting on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Radio and Climate Change”, Governor Ododo noted that the celebration presents an opportunity for people around the world to acknowledge the pivotal role radio plays in raising awareness about climate change, promoting and supporting communities affected by climate-related challenges.

He further said that radio’s unique ability to reach a wide audience, transcend geographical boundaries, and provide a platform for diverse voices makes it an indispensable tool for promoting understanding, empathy, unity and social change.

“We are reminded of the importance of radio in promoting development, democracy, human rights and social change.

“Our investment in climate-resilient agricultural practice and sustainable development and the premium we have placed on expanding access to information through broadcasting and radio in particular resonate with the theme of this year’s celebration, Ismaila Isah, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor”, quoted the governor to have said

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to support the growth and development of radio, stressing that radio has the power to transform lives, promote education and health, and foster economic growth and development.

Ismaila Isah
Special Adviser on Media to the Governor

February 13, 2025
