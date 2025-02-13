News

Governor Inuwa Yahaya Receives New Gombe State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya

February 13, 2025
Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has welcomed the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Bello Yahaya, during his inaugural courtesy visit to the Government House, Gombe.

CP Bello Yahaya assumed office as the 23rd Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, following the redeployment of his predecessor, CP Hayatu Usman, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Receiving the new police chief, Governor Inuwa Yahaya encouraged him to build upon the achievements of his predecessor, emphasizing the need for proactive strategies and innovative approaches in tackling emerging security challenges.

He noted that sustaining peace and security in Gombe remains a priority, urging the new CP to collaborate with sister agencies and relevant stakeholders to further strengthen law enforcement efforts across the state.

The Governor commended the commitment and professionalism of the police force in maintaining law and order in Gombe, recognizing the commitment of officers in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He reiterated his administration’s support for the police command, stressing the importance of community engagement, intelligence-driven policing, and synergy with other security agencies to sustain the state’s relatively peaceful environment.

The new CP assured of his readiness to uphold the rule of law, enhance security measures, and promote stronger ties between the police and the communities to ensure a safer Gombe.

