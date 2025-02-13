News

FG Approves Employment Of 50 Doctors, 100 Nurses To Cater For Inmates In Correctional Centres

February 13, 2025
President Bola Tinubu has approved the engagement of 50 doctors and 100 nurses to cater to the medical needs of inmates in correctional centres across the country.

In a statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says he has also secured presidential approval for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to post medical doctors to correctional facilities for the service year, in realization of the need to protect the rights of the weakest in society.

The statement also conveys approval of the extension of service beyond retirement age for existing medical personnel in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to cover for shortfalls in the short term.

The Minister also announced completion of renovation work at the Kuje Custodial Centre, noting that the facility is now a befitting edifice, while indicating presidential approval for the establishment of a National Paramilitary Academy, restating the need to establish a degree-awarding institution where young Nigerians will be trained in paramilitary engagement.

