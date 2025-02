Substandard Drugs: NAFDAC Seals off Pharmacies, Stores And Warehouses In Lagos

NAFDAC has seal off pharmacies, stores and warehouses where suspected substandard drugs and other pharmaceuticals are sold.

Pharmaceutical products and drugs suspected to be fake were also taken away for confirmation.

NAFDAC DG and enforcement team in collaboration with other security agencies visited the open drug market in idumota Lagos in an effort to sanitize the nation’s pharmaceutical sector.