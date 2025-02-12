House passes Four Tax Reform Bills For Second Reading

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the four Tax Reform Bills submitted to parliament by President Bola Tinubu.

The bills are the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The tax reform bills scaled second reading after five months of consultations among lawmakers to iron out contentious issues.

Lawmakers in their debates note that the executive bills will help to harmonize tax administration in Nigeria, eliminate multiple taxation, expand the nation’s tax base and create an ombudsman for speedy resolution of tax disputes.

They also advocated judicious application of revenues by various tiers of government.