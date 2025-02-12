Governor Inuwa Yahaya Shares His Administration’s Success Story at Jigawa Executive Council Retreat in Gombe

…”Retreat Meant to Re-orient Officials for Greater Synergy, Efficiency”, Jigawa Governor, Namadi

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has given insights into his administration’s strides during the opening of a two-day retreat for members of the Jigawa State Executive Council and top government officials in Gombe.

Drawing inferences from peer learning and sharing of best practices, the Governor outlined key milestones of his government, including the Network 11-100 road project, the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, healthcare reforms and urban renewal through digitized land administration.

He also spoke on the State’s consistent ranking as Nigeria’s top state for ease of doing business and the Gombe Goes Green (3G) initiative.

On public service reforms, he noted the establishment of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms and a biometric attendance system, which have improved accountability and efficiency in the civil service.

“As we come together to explore innovative governance and transformative leadership, I am reminded of the importance of peer learning and the sharing of best practices.

“In Gombe State, we have also made significant strides in various sectors, and I am confident that some of our experiences could provide valuable lessons and inspirations for Jigawa State.

“These successes and experiences include investment promotion (where Gombe is ranked number 1 position in ease of doing business), infrastructure development (through our network 11-100 project), the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, health sector transformation (through the construction and equipping of hospitals, PHCs, and provision of affordable health services), urban renewal (through our digitised land administration system), environmental sustainability (through the Gombe Goes Green (3G) Project that targets the planting of million trees annually), as well as massive agricultural sector development.

“On public service reforms, we established the Bureau of Public Service Reforms to drive transformation within the civil service.

“One of our key achievements has been the introduction of a biometric attendance system, which has effectively addressed issues such as ghost workers, absenteeism, and redundancy. These reforms have enhanced efficiency, accountability, and productivity across the civil service, thus setting a strong foundation for sustainable governance”, Governor Inuwa Yahaya remarked.

The Governor described the choice of Gombe for the Jigawa retreat as recognition of the state’s progress and a reflection of their deep historical and cultural ties.

In his remarks, the Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, praised the peaceful atmosphere and rapid development of Gombe, stating that the theme of the retreat, “Ascending the Peak: Achieving Greater Jigawa Vision Through Innovation and Transformative Leadership,” aims to deepen officials’ commitment to governance excellence.

He explained that the choice of Gombe was driven by a conviction that the state’s development trajectory serves as a valuable model for Jigawa.

Governor Namadi expressed satisfaction with the quality of facilitators chosen for the retreat, noting that their expertise would provide valuable insights to address governance challenges and enhance service delivery.

He reiterated his belief that the retreat would serve as a platform for reorienting government officials toward greater synergy, efficiency, and impact.

The Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, described the retreat as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration and leadership skills, underscoring the importance of government officials driving impactful policies.

The event also featured goodwill messages from the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and development partners.