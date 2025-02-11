VP Shettima Directs NAHCON To Resolve Visa Concerns

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured the Muslim community that no Nigerian intending pilgrim will miss the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, and that the exercise would be hitch free.

He directed the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to take all necessary measures to ensure a smooth and unhindered pilgrimage for all the nation’s intending pilgrims.

In a Statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha said this was the outcome of a meeting the Vice President held with the management and board of the Commission.

The meeting was summoned following reports that a contractual dispute with Saudi service provider, Mashariq Al-Dhahabiah, could potentially lead to visa denials for Nigerian pilgrims.

The Vice President issued firm instructions to the NAHCON leadership, urging them to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of Nigerian pilgrims.

He also dismissed allegations from the Forum of States Pilgrim Welfare Agencies that the contract dispute could derail the pilgrimage.