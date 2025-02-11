PSC Chairman Demands Investigation of Zone 7 Officers Over Corruption Allegations/ Land Matters

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd.), has formally written to the Inspector General of Police requesting an investigation into officers of the Zone 7 Police Command accused of corruption and abuse of office.

A statement by the commission notes that a petition by one of complaints from one Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, alleges that the officers in charge of the Legal Unit and Operations engaged in misconduct, extortion, and unlawful involvement in civil land matters. Argungu urges the IGP to establish a competent committee to probe the allegations and ensure accountability.

The PSC Chairman adds that Yahaya was unlawfully arrested and forced to pay ₦1 million for bail, stressing that the police acted beyond their mandate by facilitating the demolition without due process.

Meanwhile, The petitioner is demanding a full investigation and disciplinary actions against the implicated officers, and ₦1 billion in compensation for the loss of his home.

Argungu reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the police uphold professionalism and refrain from meddling in civil disputes.