Family announce death of Executive Chairman DUNCAN group of company Dr Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum

With a heavy heart and total submission to the will of almighty God, the Family of Late. Mr Peter Bawa Shitgurum of KWO Chiefdom regret to announce the passing unto glory of Dr. Godfrey Bawa Shitgurum, The Executive Chairman of the DUNCAN Group of Companies.

Dr. Bawa died in the early morning of Sunday, the 2nd day of February, 2025 in Abuja.

Until his death, Dr. Bawa was a notable philanthropist who bagged the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Niger, (M.O.N). He is survived by his wife, Bishop Tina Bawa, Children, grandchild and Siblings.

Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.