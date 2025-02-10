Supreme court dismisses gov Fubara’s suit against pro-Wike 27 rivers lawmakers.

The supreme court has dismissed the suit filed by rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara seeking to remove 27 members of the state house of assembly on ground of their alleged defection from the people’s democratic party (pdp) to the all progressives congress (apc).

The court dismissed the suit in a ruling delivered by justice Musa uUwani-Aba-Aji following the withdrawal of the appeal filed by governor Fubara through his lead counsel, Yusuf Ali, SAN.

Governor Fubara in the notice of withdrawal, informed the court that events have overtaken his suit and that the lawmakers are now the friends of the appelants

The request for the withdrawal of the suit was not opposed by rivers states house of assembly and its speaker, martin Amaewhule who were represented by Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

Olanipekun san however demanded for outright dismissal of the suit on the premise that parties have filed and exchanged their briefs of arguments and thus, joined issues with each other.

Following no objection from parties, the panel of justices dismissed the suit and awarded four million naira against governor Fubara to be paid to the house of assembly and Amaewhule.