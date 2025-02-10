Nigeria & Venezuela Explore Mining Opportunities

Prospects of investment in the mining sector by investors from the republic of Venezuela topped discussions between the Minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake and the Venezuelan deputy minister of mining, Alejandro Martinez on the sidelines of the on-going mining in cape town, South Africa.

Dele Alake notes that both countries have had a fair share of political and economic challenges and there is need to co-operate to explore their resources in a sustainable manner

The minister therefore invited Venezuela to join a new coalition of African, asian and middle east countries in mining named the super region formed to ensure trade among members, and take advantage of the opportunities.

Addressing the minister and his team, the Venezuelan deputy minister of mining, Martinez commended Alake for his understanding of the peculiar similarities of both oil producing countries now seeking alternatives for their economies in the solid minerals sector.