Federal high court adjourns kanu’s case

February 10, 2025
The federal high court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the leader of the proscribed group, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu indefinitely.

At the resumed trial, prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, informed the court that they were ready for the commencement of trial, but the defense counsel, Aloy Ejimakor objected on the grounds that the judge had already recused her self from the trial.

Justice Binta Nyako informed parties that the chief judge of the high court has not approved her recusal but if the defense want her to step aside they should apply to the court formally.

Nnamdi Kanu who asked his counsel to step down from representing him took over the case himself, arguing that he would not apply rather it is the court that should appeal the court order citing the recusal of the presiding judge over his case.

Kanu who argued that a memo from the Chief judge can not override court order alleged justice Nyako of being biased against him and as such she can not preside over the matter.

Due to the melodrama between the prosecution counsel and Kanu, justice Nyako adjourned the case indefinitely.

