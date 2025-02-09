Nigeria, Bahrain Establish Tiesin Historic Pact

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar has visited Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain,

where he engaged in bilateral discussions with his Bahraini counterpart, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

A statement by the Foreign Minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir says the meeting focused on strengthening diplomatic relations, facilitating foreign direct investment from Bahrain, enhancing trade and investment opportunities, and fostering cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, with particular emphasis on onshore projects and the development of the 8th train LNG.

The ministers also deliberated on the training of Nigerian diplomats and collaboration within multilateral forums.

Both ministers signed a Joint Communiqué, officially establishing diplomatic relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in fostering closer ties and mutual cooperation between the two nations.