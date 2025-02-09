Education

JAMB Warns 10 CBT Against Night Time Registration

February 9, 2025
0 97 Less than a minute

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has issued a warning to 10 Computer-
Based Test, CBT, Centres involved in the registration of prospective candidates for the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

JAMB says the affected centres are engaged in nighttime registration of prospective candidates.

A statement by JAMB’S Head of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin notes that JAMB will not tolerate any violations of the regulations governing the registration process and will take appropriate measures against any centre engaged in questionable or exploitative practices.

The examination body also expressed concerns over the abuse of its newly introduced exceptionally brilliant window, which allows candidates younger than 16 to sit for UTME.

February 9, 2025
0 97 Less than a minute

Related Articles

FG Raises Over $900M in Landmark Dollar Bond

September 11, 2024

Bayelsa State Government Prioritises Special Needs Education-Students Get Free Tuition, Immediate Employment For 12 Teachers.

September 11, 2024

Minister of Education Commends NCAOOSCE’s Executive Secretary for Outstanding Leadership

September 7, 2024

NELFUND Receives another N2 Million Refund from a Former Beneficiary of Defunct Federal Government Student Loan Scheme

September 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button