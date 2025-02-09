JAMB Warns 10 CBT Against Night Time Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has issued a warning to 10 Computer-

Based Test, CBT, Centres involved in the registration of prospective candidates for the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

JAMB says the affected centres are engaged in nighttime registration of prospective candidates.

A statement by JAMB’S Head of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin notes that JAMB will not tolerate any violations of the regulations governing the registration process and will take appropriate measures against any centre engaged in questionable or exploitative practices.

The examination body also expressed concerns over the abuse of its newly introduced exceptionally brilliant window, which allows candidates younger than 16 to sit for UTME.