Update on Power Outage in Kaduna

February 8, 2025
In a bid to resolve the ongoing power outage in Kaduna, caused by the industrial action of the labour unions of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO), Governor Uba Sani is currently meeting with both KAEDCO management and the National Union of Electricity Employees.

The Governor says regardless of how long the meeting will take today , all parties must reach a resolution to restore electricity to the suffering residents of the state.

Muhammad Umar Ajingi reports that the meeting is still in progress as the stakeholders discuss towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

