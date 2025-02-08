News

Troops Eliminate Two Wanted Bandits Leaders In Zamfara State

February 8, 2025
The troops of Operation Fansan Yanma under the ongoing Operation Show No Mercy have eliminated two notorious bandit leaders, Kachalla Gwammade and Kachalla Shehu, along with four of their fighters in Ruwan Dawa village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Defence Correspondent Ismail Musa reports that
the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa announced this during the 2025 Joint Task Force Commanders Conference in Abuja

