Nigeria’s First Lady Condoles With Zamfara State Over Fire incident.

February 8, 2025
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu commiserates with the Governor and people of Zamfara State over the tragic fire incident at an Islamic school where 17 lives were lost.

In a statement she personally signed, the First Lady notes that the incident brings to mind once again, the need for precautionary safety measures in all our public facilities.

She prays that Almighty Allah gives the families and loved ones of the departed the fortitude to bear this painful loss, and grants the souls of the departed Aljanah Firdaus.

The statement expresses hope that such tragic incident will not reoccur, not only in Zamfara State, but all over Nigeria.

