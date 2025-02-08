Kogi State Government to Train 1,000 Youths in Skills Acquisition Programme

The Kogi State Government has commenced training of 1,000 youths in skills acquisition towards attaining significant strides in human capital development.

The initiative is part of the Ododo Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (OYESA) under the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The programme which is being implemented by the state-owned Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute for Vocational and Advanced Technology (NKFI), is designed to equip young people with industry relevant skills, projected to train at least 1,000 youths in high demand vocational skills by 2027 in a strategic move to position Kogi as a hub for technical expertise and innovation.

Speaking on the programme’s impact, the Rector of NKFI, William Charles Oluwatoyin, emphasized that the initiative aligns with Governor Ododo’s vision of building a skilled workforce to drive the state’s economic development, emphasizing that a state with a data bank of highly skilled technical personnel is on the right path to industrial growth.

According to the Rector, the first set of participants were selected from the 21 local government areas and are currently undergoing training in nine specialized fields, including automotive mechatronics, welding and fabrication, compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion, networking and system security, software development, solar power installation, and photography.

He further revealed that one of the programme’s key successes is the immediate employability of its graduates adding that some of the trainees in welding and fabrication have already demonstrated their capabilities by executing state projects at lower costs than external contractors or artisans.

He noted that the initiative to fast track the graduates to support government projects is not only reducing government expenditure but also empowers local talent, ensuring Kogi has the necessary expertise to meet its industrial and infrastructural needs.

The Rector further noted that the impact of the initiative extends beyond the immediate beneficiaries, estimating that over 5,000 individuals comprising the trainees and their dependents will experience economic empowerment.

“By the end of Governor Ododo’s first tenure, at least 1,000 youths would have been trained, significantly addressing unemployment in the state,” he added.

He also stated that beyond technical training, the institution integrates students into industrial workplaces, adding that many graduates have secured positions in major companies, including Dangote Group and Grand Cereal Nigeria Limited.

He also said the institute is advancing innovative projects in areas such as solar-powered systems and high-definition surveillance technology to support security agencies in the state.

Oluwatoyin further expressed optimism that the programme would be sustained assuring that its success will position Kogi State as a model for vocational education further, and its trainees will receive high-quality starter packs worth millions of Naira to help them establish their careers.

He commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for supporting the institute towards advancing needs in critical areas of innovation and kills acquisition.