Gov Lawal mourns 17 students lost in Zamfara school fire

Governor Dauda Lawal has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the 17 students who lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Almajiri School in Zamfara.

At least 17 students have tragically lost their lives due to a fire at an Almajiri school in Kaura-Namoda LGA of the state.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, describes the fire incident as highly unfortunate.

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic fire on Tuesday at Makarantar Mallam Ghali, an Almajiri School located in the Kauran Namoda local government area.

“On behalf of the Zamfara State Government, we extend our condolences to the families, the school, and the entire nation as we mourn the loss of these young souls.”

During this time of sorrow, may Almighty Allah provide strength and comfort to the grieving families as they navigate this difficult period. I extend my wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

It adds that as a responsible government, they would examine the underlying causes of this fire and seek methods to prevent its recurrence in the future.

The governor promised to provide all necessary support and assistance to the victims’ families.