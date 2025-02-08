News

First Lady Of Nigeria Celebrates A Renowned Entrepreneur And Socialite Chief Mrs Opral Benson

February 8, 2025
0 17 1 minute read

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrates a renowned entrepreneur, socialite and an icon, Chief Mrs Opral Benson as she marks her birthday.

In a letter personally signed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu says “she joins family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate Chief Mrs Opral Benson who has contributed immensely in empowering young girls and women in the fashion and beauty industry through the Opral Benson Beauty Training Institute.

It adds “as you join the league of nonagenarians, it is indeed a glorious and significant milestone in the life of an individual. You have been a source of Joy, encouragement and inspiration to me and many people who have come your way, especially the womenfolk.

She prays for her to celebrate many more years in divine health, joy and peace in Jesus name.
“Happy Birthday, our beloved Iya Oge of Lago,” she concludes.

February 8, 2025
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Governor Zulum Approves 4 Patrol Vehicles, 50 Motorcycles For Military Operations

February 7, 2025

Tunji-Ojo orders investigation of alleged criminal activities at Delta correctional centre

February 5, 2025

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Embarks on Historic Working Visit to Kuwait

February 5, 2025

Tinubu Departs for France Ahead of AU summit

February 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button