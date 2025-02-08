First Lady Of Nigeria Celebrates A Renowned Entrepreneur And Socialite Chief Mrs Opral Benson

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrates a renowned entrepreneur, socialite and an icon, Chief Mrs Opral Benson as she marks her birthday.

In a letter personally signed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu says “she joins family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate Chief Mrs Opral Benson who has contributed immensely in empowering young girls and women in the fashion and beauty industry through the Opral Benson Beauty Training Institute.

It adds “as you join the league of nonagenarians, it is indeed a glorious and significant milestone in the life of an individual. You have been a source of Joy, encouragement and inspiration to me and many people who have come your way, especially the womenfolk.

She prays for her to celebrate many more years in divine health, joy and peace in Jesus name.

“Happy Birthday, our beloved Iya Oge of Lago,” she concludes.