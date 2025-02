Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has pledged her support to the National Agency For the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, NAPTIP, in the agency’s ongoing fight against human trafficking across the country.

She made the promise when the Director General of the agency, Binta Adamu Bello led top management of NAPTIP to her office in the Villa.

State House Correspondent, Adeniyi Taiwo reports.