Buhari Celebrates Fayemi at 60

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to our beloved friend and colleague, one-of-a-kind public figure John Kayode Fayemi, JKF, as he attains the ripe age of 60.

He stands tall as a statesman and a leader as he continues to inspire others in all age brackets across Nigeria.

Fayemi paid an instrumental role in the coming together of our disparate political parties into a single, strong opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, the APC which did the unthinkable in 2015- ousting of a ruling party through the ballot box for the first time in Nigeria, an election that put me, an opposition candidate in office as president.

His contributions to the presidential campaign both as its director of policy and as a key figure in the struggle for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria through his various struggles in the defunct NADECO and other fora promoting freedom and democracy would continue to be remembered by political leaders across the country.

His dedication to building a nation where everyone is free and equal while always putting the welfare of the people first marks him out as an outstanding example of a leader with good character.

When he lost the governorship election in 2014 after one term in office, he never carried any trace of bitterness against party men who worked against his success or against those in the opposition party that succeeded him, even when some of them stooped to new lows by going to the extent of calling him names and distorting the very fine records he left behind in office. Any ordinary leader would have buckled, but JKF was made differently.

Instead, he went back to the drawing board, calculated and re-calculated, redesigned a path to the State House and was able to convince the people to give him another chance four years after he left the office, to continue the business of building Ekiti State, which he proudly did in the second and final term.

I am truly proud of my association with Governor Fayemi as a party man, a minister, and a governor.

May the Almighty Lord grant him a long life in good health and keep him for the family, friends, and the nation.

Happy birthday and many Happy Returns.

Muhammadu Buhari,