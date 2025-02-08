100 Days: I Wouldn’t Have Achieved Anything Without President Tinubu, First Lady And Nigerian Women’s Support, says Sulaimain-Ibrahim

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformational agenda that has truly empowered, protectected and uplifted women, children, families and vulnerable groups in the last 100 days of her stewardship.

Sulaimain-Ibrahim thanked the President, the First Lady, Nigerian women and developmental partners for their support and the opportunity given to her to do exploits in line with the Renewed hope agenda, adding that the ministry has moved from policies to action, from conversations to measurable impact, and from incremental progress to bold, systemic reforms.

This was disclosed at a world press briefing on Friday in Abuja, where she reeled out her achievements which included strengthening policy frameworks like the implementation of the National Gender Policy (2021), the National Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Policy, the review of the Child Rights Act (2003), the National Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security, and other critical frameworks.

She added that at the international level, her mandate aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, and the AU Maputo Protocol, among others.

These frameworks, according to the minister, provides a clear direction for efforts, and under a renewed vision, accelerating their implementation to drive meaningful results.

On economic empowerment, the minister stated that the core of her efforts is a bold and ambitious vision – to empower 10 million women economically by 2027, ensuring they play a vital role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, where women are key contributors to national productivity.

“We have already taken decisive steps toward achieving this, with the commencement of implementation of the World Bank supported Nigeria for Women Scale-Up Project, which targets 4.5 million women across all 36 states and the FCT.

Through financial literacy, business development, and cooperative structures, we will be equipping women with the tools they need to build sustainable enterprises and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.”

Still on uplifting women and dismantling systemic barriers that limit their potential, the minister spoke to the MOWA-SARA Accelerated Skills Acquisition Programme, in collaboration with WEMA Bank, which is set to train 500,000 women in key areas, including vocational skills, business entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion.

“The first phase of the program is currently underway in Kano State, with 2,500 women being trained at the Ministry of Women Affairs Centre in Dederi and the Kano Hospitality & Tourism Institute in Gyadi-Gyadi.”

Sulaimain-Ibrahim, in recognition of the importance of collaborative governance, she has strengthened engagement with state governments, holding multiple sessions with Commissioners for Women Affairs across all 36 states.

This has led to improved synergy, knowledge exchange, and policy alignment, ensuring that our national programs are effectively implemented at the state level.

Different women groups, development partners, students’ group were all on the ground to give support to the minister, and benefited from the empowerment extended to over 500 women who attended the citizens engagement.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, sttard that in just 100 days, the minister has brought a fresh perspective and dynamic energy to the role, fostering an environment where innovation flourishes, and the shared vision for gender equality becomes a reality.

Keshinro said : “You have taken decisive actions that resonate with the voices of

countless women, championing initiatives that empower, educate, and uplift. Your tireless work and compassionate leadership inspire not only those within the department but also every woman and girl who yearns for a brighter future.

We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to your team, whose collaborative efforts and shared vision have made this journey possible.

“Together, you have created a foundation that will facilitate meaningful change and lasting impact in our communities.”