No Explosion at WRPC, Routine Maintenance in Progress Copy

NNPC Ltd Has clarify that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining

and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).

A statement by Olufemi O. Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd said reports suggesting otherwise are

completely false.

According to soneye On January 25, 2025, operations at WRPC Area 1 was intentionally curtailed

to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment, including

field instruments that were impacting sustainable and steady operations.

These intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on-

specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive

Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero).

The routine maintenance he Reiterates is progressing as planned, and Area 1 will be back

in operation within the next few days.

Despite ongoing interventions, over

the past 11 days, AGO loading has been maintained at an average of eight

trucks per day, with a sufficient supply available to sustain ongoing truck

load-out operations.

NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply

and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it

completes these essential maintenance activities.