No Explosion at WRPC, Routine Maintenance in Progress Copy
NNPC Ltd Has clarify that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining
and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).
A statement by Olufemi O. Soneye
Chief Corporate Communications Officer
NNPC Ltd said reports suggesting otherwise are
completely false.
According to soneye On January 25, 2025, operations at WRPC Area 1 was intentionally curtailed
to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment, including
field instruments that were impacting sustainable and steady operations.
These intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on-
specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive
Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero).
The routine maintenance he Reiterates is progressing as planned, and Area 1 will be back
in operation within the next few days.
Despite ongoing interventions, over
the past 11 days, AGO loading has been maintained at an average of eight
trucks per day, with a sufficient supply available to sustain ongoing truck
load-out operations.
NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply
and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it
completes these essential maintenance activities.