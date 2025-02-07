Governor Zulum Leads Delegation To Repatriate 7,790 Refugees From Tchad Republic

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has led a delegation of government officials from Nigeria to kick start the repatriation of refugees that fled the Boko Haram crises to Baga Sola in Tchad Republic.

The refugees, most of them indigenes of Borno, were displaced for nearly ten years by the insurgency which affected communities around Lake Chad Basin.

The delegation which includes the State Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and the Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI). The delegation was received in Baga Sola by the Governor of Lac Province, Saleh Haggar Tidjani.

In the first batch of the repatriation exercise, about 1,768 families comprising 7,790 people will return to Nigeria.

Before launching the first batch of the repatriation, Zulum attended the signing of a tripartite agreement in Baga Sola between the governments of Nigeria, Tchad and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, signed on behalf of Nigeria, the Governor of Lac Province for the Republic of Tchad and Jerome Merlin, Second Rep UNHCR in Baga Sola, signed for the UN refugee agency.

At the signing-in ceremony, Zulum emphasised that only those that have voluntarily indicated interest in returning will be repatriated. The governor expressed gratitude to the government of Tchad for hosting thousands of Nigerians displaced by the crises in Borno.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Humanitarian and Disaster Management Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, has commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, saying he is a good example of FG and State collaboration. He also thanked the governor for the leadership qualities displayed since assumption of office.