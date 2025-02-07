Governor Zulum Approves 4 Patrol Vehicles, 50 Motorcycles For Military Operations

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved 4 patrol vehicles and 50 motorcycles for military to enhance their operational capabilities in the fight against insurgency in New Marte located in the northern part of the state.

Zulum announced the approval during a visit to New Marte to assess the security situation and make proper arrangements for the resettlement of some communities.

Zulum noted that the approval comprises 4 Buffalo Toyota Pick-up, 50 operational motorcycles and surveillance facilities.

The governor commended the military for their relentless efforts in restoring peace and stability to the area. He praised the troops for their sacrifices and dedication, noting that their efforts have paved the way for the gradual return of normalcy in the region.

Returning from Marte, Zulum made a stopped over in Dikwa to assess the construction of the High Islamic College, Dikwa, General Hospital and semi-permanent shelters built for the return of displaced persons.