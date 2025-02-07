Governor Abiodun Mourns Alaperu Of Iperu-Remo

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the transition of the Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu-Basibo, as a deeply shocking and irreplaceable personal loss.

A released signed by Governor Abiodun, a prince of the Iperu-Remo kingdom, added that even though he was still trying to come to terms with the news of the passing of the royal father, he acknowledged the immutability of the counsel of Almighty God, whose decision on human life no mortal can question.

The Governor, who described the late monarch as a royal father, friend, and confidant, said he was devastated to learn of the sudden passing of the highly distinguished, revered, and beloved traditional ruler, whose reign brought peace and prosperity to the Iperu-Remo kingdom, Ogun State, and Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “To say the very least, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu-Basibo was a paragon of excellence. From his primary education at St. James Primary School to his A-level program at The Polytechnic, Ibadan; University College London, where he studied marine economics; the diploma programs in importing and exporting at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos; and his PhD program at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu-Basibo demonstrated undiluted excellence, which also hallmarked his distinguished career at the Customs Service in Europe that spanned two decades.

“His reign brought remarkable progress and development to the Iperu-Remo kingdom in many areas, from infrastructure development to economic advancement and the expansion of the borders of peace and progress.

“He was a man of great grace who carried himself with dignity and saw to the well-being of his people at all times

political affiliation. He will be sorely missed.”