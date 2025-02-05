Tunji-Ojo orders investigation of alleged criminal activities at Delta correctional centre

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has directed an immediate and comprehensive investigation into allegations of criminal activities within the Okere Correctional Centre in Warri, Delta State.

In a statement, the Minister strongly condemns the alleged reprehensible behaviour and emphasizes that any form of indiscipline and misconduct will be met with severe consequences.

Tunji-Ojo reiterates his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the administration of justice within correctional service system.

The Minister calls on the general public to provide any relevant information that may aid in the investigation.

Recall that a recent media report allegedly linked inmates of the Okere Correctional Centre to an armed robbery incident in Benin-City, Edo state.