Tinubu Departs for France Ahead of AU summit

February 5, 2025
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departs Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit en route to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy,
indicates that in Addis Ababa, President Tinubu is scheduled to join other African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.

The president will arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit.

While in France, President Tinubu will meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.

February 5, 2025
