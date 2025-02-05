Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Embarks on Historic Working Visit to Kuwait

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar has arrived in Kuwait for a landmark working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Nigeria and the Gulf nation. This is the first visit of a Nigerian Foreign Minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations 55 years ago, on 31st January 1970.

In a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Minister’s

Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, says the visit is expected to run from 5th to 8th February 2025,

During the visit, Yusuf Tuggar will engage in strategic discussions with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and sign key bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) including high-level meetings with His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, and a courtesy call on His Highness, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.