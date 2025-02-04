Ogun State Government Suspends A Monarch For Public Assault

The Ogun State government has placed a six month’s suspension on a Monarch, the Olorile of Orile Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi involved in the viral video on social media subjecting an elderly man to verbal abuses and assault.

In a statement, the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, says, the decision was taken to ensure the dignity of persons and for the protection of the sanctity of the revered traditional institution.

The traditional ruler and his victim Mr. Abraham who was seen in the video prostrating assaulted, were invited for interrogation and after the investigation the Monarch was stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise.

The statement adds that the government’s decision is in line with the Egba Traditional Council, section 52 (1) of the Oba and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police, Ogun State Command says it has launched a thorough investigation into the matter with assurance of adherence to the rule of law and fundamental human rights principles in the instant case.

It adds that the police condemns any form of assault, harassment, and violence regardless of individuals involved noting that the command will ensure that justice is served.