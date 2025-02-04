JAMB Suspends Two CBT Centres for 14 Days

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum CBT Centre 2 in Yobe State and the CBT Centre in Otukpo, Benue State, for 14 days, effective Tuesday, February 4, 2025According to the Board’s Head of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin, the suspension follows a significant procedural breach that compromised the security measures put in place to prevent infractions and ensure the integrity of the information provided to the Board in case of any contestation.

Candidates are required to manually fill in their details before uploading them to the registration portal. The template containing these details must also be uploaded as evidence of their choices and the accuracy of the information provided.

This suspension serves as a warning to other centres considering similar violations.

The statement further emphasizes that any centre found uploading blank templates in the future will face outright cancellation and permanent disqualification from participating in the Board’s activities.